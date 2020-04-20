Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.56.

CERS stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

