Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Chewy stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,869,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

