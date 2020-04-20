Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

