ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a positive rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of CCXI opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 2.09. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,891 shares of company stock worth $17,813,502 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

