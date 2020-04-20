Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.76.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 627.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,616 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 173,044 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,628,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

