Norges Bank Takes Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 437,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,496,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 160,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.34.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.