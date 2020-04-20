Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,383,677 Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

NYSE REZI opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $579.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

