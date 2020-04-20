1,003,746 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,003,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridger Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 538,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,127.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at $765,649.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $130,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

