Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $202.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.96. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

