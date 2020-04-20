Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $141.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

