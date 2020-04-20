Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,208,070. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $154.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.