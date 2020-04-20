Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.44.

MTD opened at $720.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $684.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

