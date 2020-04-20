88,365 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

NYSE TT opened at $89.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

