Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after buying an additional 279,831 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

