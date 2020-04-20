Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 134,264 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.