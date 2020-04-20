Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $462.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Analyst Recommendations for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

