Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 126,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.