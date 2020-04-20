Oppenheimer Trims Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Target Price to $10.00

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of TWIN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

