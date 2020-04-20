Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.65. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

