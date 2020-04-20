Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,686 shares of company stock valued at $74,561,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $753.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

