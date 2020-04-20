VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Stake Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $149.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $149.41.

