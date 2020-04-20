MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 7,310,300 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,352,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,747,000 after buying an additional 63,441 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after buying an additional 1,150,025 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after buying an additional 183,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after buying an additional 126,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,748,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

