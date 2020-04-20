Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,136,300 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.19.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,103.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 183,934 shares of company stock worth $1,553,986. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.31%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

