Short Interest in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Drops By 21.7%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,127,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 764,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.50. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.