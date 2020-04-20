Short Interest in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Drops By 21.7%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,127,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 764,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.50. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
