Short Interest in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Declines By 21.9%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,942,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 285.39% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 98,000 shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.