Short Interest in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Declines By 21.9%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,942,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

EYPT opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 285.39% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 98,000 shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Stake Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Stake Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
MEDNAX Inc Short Interest Down 21.9% in March
MEDNAX Inc Short Interest Down 21.9% in March
Hersha Hospitality Trust Short Interest Down 21.7% in March
Hersha Hospitality Trust Short Interest Down 21.7% in March
Short Interest in Trevena Inc Drops By 21.7%
Short Interest in Trevena Inc Drops By 21.7%
Short Interest in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc Declines By 21.9%
Short Interest in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc Declines By 21.9%
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report