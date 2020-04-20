Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,958,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.54.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.