Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 7,069 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 392.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $635.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $618.95 and its 200-day moving average is $616.60. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $473.91 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

