Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $7.61 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.93%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

