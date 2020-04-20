Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,238,000. Sloane Robinson LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 660,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 403,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

