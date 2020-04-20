Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 203,081 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Fluidigm worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 119.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 366,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 80,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 10,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

