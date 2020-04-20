Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 23,404 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fortinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489,942 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,144,000 after acquiring an additional 405,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,049,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,993,000 after acquiring an additional 49,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $112.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

