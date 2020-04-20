IFG Advisors LLC Buys 3,608 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

