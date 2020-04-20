Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

