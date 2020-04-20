Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $267.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.