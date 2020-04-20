Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 847.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.