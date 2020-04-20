First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Masimo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $199.70 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $208.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average is $162.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,172 shares of company stock worth $60,589,113. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

