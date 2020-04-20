Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $793,000 Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 242.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,555,806 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $150.07 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

