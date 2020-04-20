Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $747,000 Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Accuray worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 593,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Accuray by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,058,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 186,917 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

