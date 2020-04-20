First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 239 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,607 shares of company stock valued at $81,567,308 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $422.96 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.12 and a 200-day moving average of $328.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.