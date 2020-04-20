iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $59.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

