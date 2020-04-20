Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $155.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

