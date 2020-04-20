Exane Derivatives Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,360.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,645,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

