Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $174,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

