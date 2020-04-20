Empirical Finance LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

