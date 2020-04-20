Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreases By 22.2%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 951,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.43 million, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

