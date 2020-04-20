Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.