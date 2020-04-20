DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,115 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.54.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

