Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.