Exane Derivatives Trims Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

