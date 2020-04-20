Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €143.38 ($166.72).

Several analysts have recently commented on DB1 shares. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

DB1 stock opened at €139.35 ($162.03) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($184.77).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

